Fire and Ice; Hunter Ice Festival returns to Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The weather may be warmer than usual across Michiana, but things are really cooling down in Niles, as Friday marks the first day of the 19th annual Hunter Ice Festival.

Well-known ice carvers from the area and across the country will showcase more than 150 ice sculptures throughout the downtown area.

“We’re doing the Hunter Ice Festival, and tonight we are kicking it off with Fire and Ice,” Program Manager for Niles DDA Main Street Lisa Croteau said. “Behind me, you see three stacks of ice and some wood in the middle. What you’re going to see is kind of a wild carving competition with great music, and then when they are done, they set that pile in the middle on fire, and it all melts down. It’s really cool.”

In just 20 minutes, artists carved a dragon, a howling wolf, the queen of hearts, and a jack-o-lantern before setting a fire in the middle and watching them melt.

“We come every year to see the sculptures, but we’ve never seen the Fire and Ice show in its entirety,” South Bend Resident Kathye Waters said. “It’s something different, something to do with as cold as it is.”

This annual ice festival pays tribute to the Hunter Ice and Ice Cream Company, which was well known for its fabulous ice cream and shipping ice blocks across the country.

“I started to tell the story about the Hunter Brothers,” Croteau explained. “It was an ice and ice cream company that was here at the turn of the century. It burned down in the late 1920s, but the money that was made was a family foundation that supported a lot of really good causes here in Niles. No one really knew where the Hunter’s money came from.”

To honor the legacy even further, PaddyShack Ice Cream is bringing back a classic; the original recipe for Hunter Ice Cream’s Vanilla flavor.

“Three days, come on down,” Croteau said. “There are a lot of specials at businesses, and it’s a great time to enjoy Niles.”

Families can enjoy an Ice Sledding hill and a Family fun Ice Park. Complimentary hot refreshments will be available in warming stations sponsored by downtown merchants.

Locals told 16 News Now that they look forward to this event all year.

“When you have a small community that does things like this, I think it’s a good opportunity to bring people together from the community,” Owner of Licks Sweet Treats & Eats Dan Leung said. “And hey, it gives us a chance to get out and support local businesses, so I think that’s great.”

If you plan to head down to the ice fest this weekend, Mr. Leung has a word of advice.

“Definitely dress warmly when you come out here,” Leung added. “We had a few people from our group that left already because they weren’t dressed warm enough, so as long as you’re dressed for the weather, it’s going to be a much better experience for you.”

The festival is going on all weekend in Niles, with Saturday’s activities including the Speed Carving Show.

