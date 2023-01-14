2nd Chance Pet: Peabody

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 14, 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For our 2nd Chance Pet segment on 16 News Now Saturday Morning, we were joined by Roberto from Heartland Small Animal Rescue, who introduced us to a furry friend who is looking for a new home!

Meet Peabody! He’s a 5-to-6-month old Terrier mix. For more information on Peabody, watch the video above!

If you are interested in adopting Peabody or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal Rescue, you can call them at 574-400-5633 or stop by the shelter located in PetSmart at 4540 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

