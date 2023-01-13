Police: Indiana man blew 2.5 times the legal limit for alcohol after crash on US 27

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indiana man was arrested after a van-SUV crash injured two women on the US 27 Highway on Thursday evening.

The suspect, identified as Scott R. Moorehead, 47, of Leo, is facing several charges in relation to the crash, including operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of .15 or more.

According to the Indiana State Police, authorities responded to a crash at the intersection of US 27 and Flatrock Road around 6:40 p.m. A preliminary crash report shows that Moorehead was driving a silver Toyota Sienna van east on Flatrock Road with his 14-year-old son in the passenger seat.

As Moorehead approached the intersection at US 27, he failed to yield the right of way to a Dodge Journey traveling south. The vehicles then collided as Moorehead was driving across the southbound lanes. Using evidence left at the scene, authorities were able to determine that the Dodge Journey attempted evasive maneuvers in the moments leading up to the crash.

The two female occupants in the Dodge Journey were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Their conditions are unclear at this time. Both Moorehead and his son were not injured.

Indiana State Police then breathalyzed Moorehead and were able to determine that he had a breath alcohol concentration of .21.

At the completion of the investigation, Moorehead was placed under arrest and booked into the Allen County Jail on the following charges:

Operating While Intoxicated while having a passenger under the age of 18 years, Level 6 Felony

Operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more, Level (A) Misdemeanor

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, Level (A) Misdemeanor

