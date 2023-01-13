No, 7 Irish dominate Demon Deacons 86-47

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team bounced back from its loss at North Carolina last weekend by picking up a big win over another team from the Tar Heel State at Purcell Pavilion on Thursday night.

The No. 7 Irish were dominant from the start in their 86-47 drubbing of Wake Forest, outscoring the Demon Deacons 21-8 in the first quarter. And they never looked back as they improved to 13-2 on the year and 4-1 in ACC play.

Their effort was led by a career night from junior forward Maddy Westbeld, who finished with 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists. The 25 points are the most by any Irish player in a game this season.

Notre Dame continues to see surprising production from Cass Prosper, an early enrollee who joined this program at the start of the semester. She’s been an immediate boost to her lineup, adding 12 points in just 17 minutes of action.

The Irish are back on the road this weekend as they head to Syracuse for a Sunday afternoon clash. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on the ACC Network.

