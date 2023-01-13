Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry announces reelection campaign

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City’s mayor has officially tossed his hat back into the ring!

On Thursday, Duane Parry announced his reelection campaign for a second term as Michigan City mayor.

In his reelection announcement, Parry said he wants to use the next term to focus on topics such as infrastructure, economic development, and to improve the overall “quality of life” for Michigan City residents.

Read his full statement below:

On 1-11-23, accompanied by my wife Barbara, I officially registered as the Republican candidate for a second term as Mayor of Michigan City.

Four years ago, I pledged I believed in accountability entering into the position as Mayor with a deficit of over 3 million dollars. I entered my term “tightening the purse strings” and bringing our City out of this hole. I can proudly say the deficit is gone and the City budget is now more efficient and streamlined.

Shortly after starting my term, the COVID Pandemic started and there was a State of Emergency. We worked hard together to insure the safety of our citizens and our Community fighting the relentless COVID spread. Working together we prevailed!

I believed in accountability then, and still believe in it now as we enter into the 2023 election. I want the best for our City’s future, concentrating on public safety, our neighborhoods, jobs, housing, businesses, and economic development, but mainly our quality of life.

For most of my career I have been a project manager. A project manager sees the job from start through completion.

With this being said, I am proud to announce that I will be running for Mayor in the 2023 primary as “THE JOB’S NOT DONE”!

Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry

Mayor Parry’s first term wasn’t without scandal. In 2021, he came under fire for racially insensitive comments, and again in 2022, when he was charged with leaving the scene of an accident in a city-owned vehicle.

