Lincoln Township reveals 5-year parks plan

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Lincoln Township conducted a survey last fall asking residents in which areas they want to see park improvements. Of the over 400 residents surveyed, more than 70% selected either athletics or nature as their top choice.

Officials at Lincoln Township tell us their previous 5-year parks and recreation plan was about to expire, so it was vital for them to focus on this plan and complete it as soon as possible.

“We want to go out for some grants,” Lincoln Township Treasurer Terrie Smith said. “There are a lot of grants available, and in order to do that, you have to have your 5-year plan in place. Ours was expiring, so we had to quickly update ours so we could go out for the grants.”

One of their main projects includes the Community Center Park in the heart of town, which also received improvements last year.

“We did a spray park last year, and now we need to do more parking because we usually use that park for graduations, reunions, and so forth,” Smith noted. “So, the complaint now was that we needed more parking.”

Surprisingly, the parks department’s biggest challenge is typically where people’s cares go away, down at the beach.

“One real concern right now is our Lincoln Beach, which with the erosion has gone away, and we’ve had to close it as far as taking cars out there,” Smith said.

Erosion has left the public access road unusable, and because protected lands surround Lincoln Township Beach, government agencies must determine if and how these changes could impact the environment.

“So, at our last meeting on Tuesday, we asked our engineers to do a topography so that we’d be able to see the height of the critical dunes and what we could and couldn’t do,” Smith explained. “We’ve also had EGLE (Michigan Dept. of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy) out and did a walkthrough so that we can possibly someday open the beach back up to vehicles. We’re trying to see maybe if now we could do a drive-in, drop-off, and come back out, but the turning process is what’s our problem right now.”

Lincoln Township’s 5-year plan includes tentative improvements for all their parks.

“I’m in favor of it,” Lincoln Township Resident Michael Radom said. “I think that in our area, we need to be as progressive as we can be, and we got a beautiful beach; we got very nice houses and a good school system, and it’s just called a system of improvement.”

Residents who spoke with 16 News Now tell us they are looking forward to these improvements and returning to the parks.

“Growing up, I always would go to the parks and hang out with my friends at the parks and everything like that, but then over time, they started getting worn down,” Berrien County Resident Brenda Kelley said. “You can’t really go and hang out there anymore. So, it’s great to hear that they’re upgrading so we can actually take our kids and our friend’s kids.”

These improvements will be funded through the township’s general fund and state and federal grants.

“I think anything that, you know, people can get outside and enjoy the nature and enjoy the nice fresh air is good for children and adults as well,” Berrien County Resident Helen Wilson said. “It makes life more enjoyable for one thing, as far as relaxation, and as I said before, enjoying nature and the water and just getting out, I think, relieves a lot of stress.”

Community Center Park and Lakeshore Youth Soccer Complex are set to receive the first upgrades later this year.

“Everybody needs some outdoor time and some recreation and activities,” Smith concluded.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.