Lake Michigan College to host ‘MLK Celebration Week’

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Lake Michigan College will honor and celebrate the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a week-long community celebration.

“MLK Celebration Week” kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 14, with a Choral Festival at 3 p.m. The celebration runs through Friday, Jan. 20.

The week also features speakers, performances, round table discussions, community service projects, and more.

The full schedule is available below. Events are held at LMC Mendel Center except where noted. You can click on the specific event for more information and to sign up for it, if applicable.

All Week

• United Way of Southwest Michigan 10-day Equity Challenge

• Volunteer Service Opportunities

• MLK Art Activity Packets

Saturday, Jan. 14

• MLK Choral Festival, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 15

• Panel Discussion, “Seriousness of Reparation – Crimes Against Humanity,” 5 p.m., African American History & Literature Gallery

Monday, Jan. 16

• MLK Celebration and Community Breakfast, 7:30 a.m.

• MLK Community Expo, immediately following the breakfast

• MLK Winter Warmth Drive, 8 a.m.

• MLK Winter Warmth Kit Packing Service Project, 1 p.m.

• MLK Storytime, 4 p.m., Bridgman Public Library

• Panel Discussion, “What Do We Really Know About The Law?”, 7 p.m., African American History & Literature Gallery

Tuesday, Jan. 17

• MLK Storytime and All-Day Craft, 10:30 a.m., Coloma Public Library

• MLK Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Three Oaks Township Library

• Letters from MLK, 6:30 p.m., Niles District Library

• Panel Discussion, “Racism & Religion: Are We Practicing What We Preach?”, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

• MLK Storytime and Craft, 10:30 a.m., Buchanan District Library

• MLK Storytime and Craft, 10:30 a.m., Niles District Library

• MLK Storytime, 11:30 a.m., Benton Harbor Public Library

• MLK All-Day Craft, Lincoln Township Public Library

• Panel Discussion, “What is Allyship? Neighbors Organizing Against Racism,” 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19

• MLK Storytime, 10 a.m., Lake Michigan College Library

• MLK Storytime, 4 p.m., New Buffalo Township Library

• MLK Storytime, 4:30 p.m., Three Oaks Township Library

• Will Haygood, Pre-Speaker Dinner, 5:30 p.m., ticketed event

• “Colorization: One Hundred Years of Black Films in a White World” with Wil Haygood, 7:30 p.m., ticketed event

Friday, Jan. 20

• Saxophonist Erick Oneal Fisher & 3CM Concert, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21

• MLK Basketball Games, LMC Women vs. Glen Oaks, 1 p.m., LMC Men vs. Glen Oaks, 3 p.m., Lake Michigan College Gym

