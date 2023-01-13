Jury finds man guilty of reckless homicide in 2021 South Bend shooting

Quincy Lunford
Quincy Lunford(St. Joseph County Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A jury has found a South Bend man guilty of a reckless homicide for his role in a deadly shooting in South Bend just over two years ago.

Quincy Lunford, 21, faces up to 42 years in prison after a jury on Friday found him guilty of reckless homicide, armed robbery, and firearm enhancement.

Police were called on Jan. 2, 2021, to the 500 block of West Marion Street to a home that appeared to be vacant and undergoing renovations. They found a man, later identified as 39-year-old Andrew Blankenship Sr., who had been shot in the back of the head. He was taken to the hospital with significant brain damage and was later pronounced dead.

Lunford, who was 19 at the time of the shooting, later stole a van at gunpoint before crashing it near the South Bend International Airport, according to charging documents. That’s when officers took Lunford into custody.

Lunford is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 13.

