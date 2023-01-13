Goshen man dies after crashing into telephone pole, tree in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 34-year-old Goshen man is dead after police say he crashed an SUV into a telephone and a tree on Friday morning in Elkhart County.

It happened around 10:25 a.m. on County Road 101 just south of County Road 108. Police say a GMC Terrain was traveling south on County Road 101 when it ran off the east side of the road and struck a telephone pole and a tree.

According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, identified as Joshua Reams, died at the scene of the crash before medical personnel arrived.

The crash remains under investigation.

