Goshen man dies after crashing into telephone pole, tree in Elkhart County

(Gray)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 34-year-old Goshen man is dead after police say he crashed an SUV into a telephone and a tree on Friday morning in Elkhart County.

It happened around 10:25 a.m. on County Road 101 just south of County Road 108. Police say a GMC Terrain was traveling south on County Road 101 when it ran off the east side of the road and struck a telephone pole and a tree.

According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, identified as Joshua Reams, died at the scene of the crash before medical personnel arrived.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Hope Sniadecki
Woman arrested after pursuit ends in South Bend City Cemetery
Police identify pedestrian hit, killed by car in Elkhart
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Walker Hayes to perform at Notre Dame in April

Latest News

Hope Sniadecki has been charged with resisting law enforcement.
Woman arrested after pursuit ends in South Bend City Cemetery
Authorities responded to the area of W. Western Avenue and Dundee Street around 3 p.m.
Police investigating after 1 hurt in shooting on South Bend’s west side
Elkhart County man hit by car while checking mail
City of South Bend announces trash pickup schedule for week of MLK Day