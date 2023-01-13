Goshen College community to take part in ‘King Celebration’ events

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen College students, faculty, and community members will celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this holiday weekend.

Featured events for “King Celebration” weekend begin on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7:30 p.m. with a faculty recital featuring H. Roz Woll and Roy Jennings.

Dr. Darryl Heller, director of the IU South Bend Civil Rights Heritage Center and assistant professor of women’s and gender studies, will serve as the keynote speaker at the 2023 King Celebration convocation on the morning of MLK Day (Monday, Jan. 16). Heller will also speak during the College Mennonite’s Sunday morning service.

The event schedule is listed below. They are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. For more information, click here.

Saturday, Jan. 14

7:30 p.m., Faculty Recital: H. Roz Woll and Roy Jennings, Music Center, Reith Recital Hall

Tickets: $8 adults | $6 seniors | Free for all GC students, faculty and staff

All ticket proceeds benefit the GC Black Student Union

Sunday, Jan. 15

9:30 a.m., Sermon and Discussion, College Mennonite Church - Featuring Dr. Darryl Heller

7 p.m., Documentary Film and Panel Discussion, Umble CenterGoshen’s History as a Sundown Town: Contemporary Implications

Monday, Jan. 16

10-11:30 a.m., King Convocation, Church-Chapel - Keynote speaker: Dr. Darryl Heller

2:30 - 3:45 p.m., Breakout Session, Church-Chapel - Administration and Faculty Voices: Call to Action

