First Alert Forecast: Scattered flurries Friday followed by weekend sunshine

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY : Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lake effect snow showers west of U.S. 31 for northwest Indiana. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid-30s. Low 27F. Wind NNW at 15 to 30 mph

WEEKEND FORECAST: Decreasing clouds Saturday morning will give way to sunshine for most of the weekend. Temperatures will climb to the upper 30s on Saturday and into the 40s Sunday afternoon. Clouds will build back in late Sunday ahead of our next system.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next rain chance will come Monday afternoon into Tuesday as another high moisture system moves through the Midwest and Great Lakes states. Several more rain chances appear likely next week along with continued mild temperatures. Cooler weather is expected by the end of the month.

