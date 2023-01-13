Elkhart County man hit by car while checking mail

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car while he was checking his mail on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a 2015 Nissan Altima was heading west on U.S. 20 just east of State Road 13 around 12:30 p.m. when it ran off the road and struck a 37-year-old man who was checking his mail at the time. The Nissan came to a rest after striking a fence post.

The man was taken to the hospital for head and internal injuries. Police say he was in and out of consciousness and was unable to be interviewed at the time of the crash. His current condition is unknown.

The driver, a 23-year-old LaGrange woman, told police she had no recollection of the crash and believes she may have had a seizure. She wasn’t taken into custody by police, but she was taken to the hospital for a blood draw and a drug recognition exam.

The crash remains under investigation.

