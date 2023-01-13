Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo to host ‘Career College Fair & Day Party’

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo will host its inaugural “Career College Fair & Day Party” on Saturday afternoon.

It’s happening at Roosevelt Elementary School from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. The event is geared toward middle and high school students from the Michiana area.

Over 40 colleges, trade schools, and vendors will be set up for students and parents to get the information they need.

Meanwhile, the event will feature live music from Dj Spazz, a 360 Events Photo Booth, and a TikTok challenge hosted by the Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 574-226-4328 or send an email to elkhartblackexpo574@gmail.com.

(Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo)

