Dallas Zoo employees search for missing clouded leopard

FILE: Taji, a clouded leopard at the Denver Zoo, looks for his keeper, Kelsey Eggers, for a...
FILE: Taji, a clouded leopard at the Denver Zoo, looks for his keeper, Kelsey Eggers, for a shot of milk from a spray bottle Nov. 5, 2020, in Denver. The Dallas Zoo reported on Jan. 13, 2022, one of their clouded leopards was reported to not be in its habitat, prompting the zoo to close as employees search for it.(David Zalubowski | AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (Gray News) - The Dallas Zoo is closed Friday as employees search for a clouded leopard missing from its habitat.

The zoo said on Twitter that they are experiencing an ongoing “Code Blue” situation, which they described to be a non-dangerous animal out of its habitat.

The zoo said the search began when one of their clouded leopards was not in its habitat when employees checked it Friday morning. The animal remains unaccounted for.

The zoo said their main priority at this moment is finding the animal. They believe it is still on zoo grounds and hiding, considering the nature of the clouded leopard.

Dallas police are assisting with the search and recovery of the animal.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Hope Sniadecki
Woman arrested after pursuit ends in South Bend City Cemetery
Police identify pedestrian hit, killed by car in Elkhart
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Walker Hayes to perform at Notre Dame in April

Latest News

FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets with Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime...
Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday
A customer at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., shows her Mega Millions ticket...
$1.35 billion Mega Millions prize drawing set for Friday night
The community held a vigil Monday for a teacher allegedly shot by a 6-year-old student.
School searched 1st-grader’s backpack before teacher shot
Trash pickup will slide back a day. So, if you usually have your trash picked up on Tuesdays,...
City of South Bend announces trash pickup schedule for week of MLK Day