City of South Bend announces trash pickup schedule for week of MLK Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend’s trash pickup service will be delayed by one day next week in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16.

So, if your trash is normally picked up on Tuesdays, it will be picked up on Wednesday instead.

The trash pickup schedule for the week of Jan. 16 is listed below:

Monday, Jan. 16 : Martin Luther King Jr. Day observed, no trash pickup

Tuesday, Jan. 17 : Areas normally serviced on Monday

Wednesday, Jan. 18 : Areas normally serviced on Tuesday

Thursday, Jan. 19 : Areas normally serviced on Wednesday

Friday, Jan. 20 : Areas normally serviced on Thursday

City offices will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of the holiday.

