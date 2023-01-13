City of South Bend announces trash pickup schedule for week of MLK Day
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend’s trash pickup service will be delayed by one day next week in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16.
So, if your trash is normally picked up on Tuesdays, it will be picked up on Wednesday instead.
The trash pickup schedule for the week of Jan. 16 is listed below:
- Monday, Jan. 16: Martin Luther King Jr. Day observed, no trash pickup
- Tuesday, Jan. 17: Areas normally serviced on Monday
- Wednesday, Jan. 18: Areas normally serviced on Tuesday
- Thursday, Jan. 19: Areas normally serviced on Wednesday
- Friday, Jan. 20: Areas normally serviced on Thursday
City offices will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of the holiday.
