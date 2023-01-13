‘Celebration for a Dream’ concert series wraps up

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Symphony Orchestra partnered with local churches for a series titled “Celebration for a Dream,” which honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

It is the second year that the South Bend Symphony has partnered with churches.

“People were tired after a long MLK day. It’s a big day in South Bend. A couple of us had the idea to bring it out to the community and bring the music to them, instead of forcing people to come downtown when they were tired,” said Justus Zimmerman, Executive Director of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra.

Organizers said the concert series bring the community together.

“Come sit in their pew that they are used to on Sundays and enjoy music that they are familiar with from their own choir, and new music from the South Bend Symphony. And, similarly, our patrons come to these churches and hear praise and worship for the first time. It’s just an incredible cultural interchange, and I think everybody walks away moved and with a new understanding of our communal place in this earth,” said Zimmerman.

“The symphony players who are not familiar with black church worship, they get to hear music that’s different, so it’s a combination of both things together...I think it’s really important that we bring the music to where the people are,” said Symphony Board Member Dr. Marvin Curtis

The turnout was great this year too.

“...This series really has legs. I think people really have been wanting this even if they didn’t know it was a possibility,” said Zimmerman.

The series was sponsored by many community donors.

