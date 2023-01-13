19th annual Hunter Ice Festival kicks off in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The 19th annual Hunter Ice Festival kicked off in downtown Niles on Friday.

You can watch world-class carvers transform more than 32 tons of ice into art.

“We were one of the first, this is the 19th year of doing this,” said Justin Flagel, the vice chair of Niles Main Street. “We’ve got the best carvers and this is really something that every downtown business is part of.”

The Hunter Ice Festival will continue through Sunday.

To view the schedule of events, click here.

