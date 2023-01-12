Worker electrocuted while working on powerlines, electric company says

A utility worker died by electrocution on Jan. 11, 2023 in West Virginia.
A utility worker died by electrocution on Jan. 11, 2023 in West Virginia.(WVVA)
By Melinda Zosh, Martin Staunton and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - A utility worker in West Virginia died by electrocution while on the job Wednesday.

West Virginia State Police said 24-year-old Daniel McGrath was installing fiber optic wire while working on a bucket truck near a road in Oakvale.

American Electric Power said it was contacted by the Mercer County 911 Center that afternoon.

WVVA said AEP was asked to turn off the power to a utility pole in Oakvale.

AEP reported McGrath had come into contact with a line on that pole, and first responders were unable to move his body until the power was cut.

Copyright 2023 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrested, charged in connection with deadly South Bend shooting
Police identify pedestrian hit, killed by car in Elkhart
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Dustin Marshall, 46, of Osceola and Chris Deneen, 35, of Niles were killed in a semi crash on...
Friends remember men killed in U.S. 12 semi crash
Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.
Pizza Hut bringing back fan favorite from the ‘90s

Latest News

Hope Sniadecki
Woman arrested after pursuit ends in South Bend City Cemetery
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland is making a statement Thursday.
Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs
Priscilla Presley, former wife of the late singer Elvis Presley, left, looks on as her daughter...
Reports: Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized following cardiac arrest
Goshen teacher to receive 'Outstanding Middle School Educator Award'
Goshen teacher to receive 'Outstanding Middle School Educator' award