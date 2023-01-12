Woman arrested after pursuit ends in South Bend City Cemetery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 35-year-old woman was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that ended in South Bend City Cemetery early Thursday morning.

Officials with the South Bend Police Department say one of its officers was patrolling on the city’s northwest side around 12:30 a.m. when he noticed a vehicle that disregarded a stop sign near Humboldt Street and O’Brien Street.

The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the vehicle did not stop. This led to a pursuit, but police ended it in the area of College Street and Linden Avenue due to unsafe conditions.

The vehicle was then seen driving through South Bend City Cemetery, which police say resulted in damage to a headstone and fence.

A woman, identified by police as Hope Sniadecki, then exited the driver’s side of the vehicle and ran through the cemetery before she was detained and arrested.

Sniadecki has been charged with resisting law enforcement. She is currently being held at the St. Joseph County Jail.

