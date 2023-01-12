Walmart eliminating single-use plastic bags in some states

In this 2018 file photo, Walmart associate Luis Gutierrez checks out a customer at a Walmart...
In this 2018 file photo, Walmart associate Luis Gutierrez checks out a customer at a Walmart Supercenter in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart is eliminating single-use plastic bags this month in its New York, Connecticut and Colorado stores.

The retail giant is trying to get ahead of legislation in states cracking down on the use of plastics to help the environment.

Ten states have now passed laws to ban or restrict plastic bags.

Americans reportedly use about 100 billion plastic bags every year, and only 10% of those get recycled.

Walmart customers in New York, Connecticut and Colorado can bring their own reusable shopping bags or buy them for less than $1.

The retailer said it is moving more slowly to reduce plastic bags in states governed by Republicans, where policies to combat climate change are less of a priority.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrested, charged in connection with deadly South Bend shooting
Police identify pedestrian hit, killed by car in Elkhart
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Dustin Marshall, 46, of Osceola and Chris Deneen, 35, of Niles were killed in a semi crash on...
Friends remember men killed in U.S. 12 semi crash
Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.
Pizza Hut bringing back fan favorite from the ‘90s

Latest News

Hope Sniadecki
Woman arrested after pursuit ends in South Bend City Cemetery
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland is making a statement Thursday.
Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs
A utility worker died by electrocution on Jan. 11, 2023 in West Virginia.
Worker electrocuted while working on powerlines, electric company says
Priscilla Presley, former wife of the late singer Elvis Presley, left, looks on as her daughter...
Reports: Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized following cardiac arrest
Goshen teacher to receive 'Outstanding Middle School Educator Award'
Goshen teacher to receive 'Outstanding Middle School Educator' award