Stevensville voters to decide on marijuana businesses in May

Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - Voters in Stevensville will decide whether they want to prohibit marijuana businesses in the village this upcoming May.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, village trustees approved putting the question on the ballot at their Wednesday meeting, even though some of them said they believe allowing two marijuana retailers to open in the village is the best way to raise money to fix the local roads.

Last November, trustees approved two ordinances that would allow two marijuana shops to open along Red Arrow Highway. At the time, they said the money generated from the businesses would be used to fix the village’s roads.

But in December, a local group of business owners and residents lobbied against the move and collected enough signatures to put the question on the ballot.

If voters choose to prohibit marijuana shops in the village, local leaders will have to come up with a new way to generate money to fix the roads.

