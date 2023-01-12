South Bend to take high-rise, grocery store developer to court

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The stakes are high as the city of South Bend stands poised to take a high-rise developer to court for breach of contract.

The decision was made at today’s meeting of the South Bend Redevelopment Commission.

The topic was timely. It was six years ago today when an agreement was reached regarding the construction of a 10-story apartment building at 300 E. LaSalle in the East Bank Neighborhood.

The city has since made good on its promise to contribute $5 million to the project, but the developer has not met the stated deadline to have a ground-floor grocery store and pharmacy operating.

“We put him on notice quite awhile ago, and when you’re setting up sawhorses on plywood it shows me that you didn’t put up much of an effort,” said South Bend Common Councilman and Redevelopment Commission member Troy Warner.

“It didn’t have the necessary licenses to operate. No certificate of occupancy, no retail food permit,” added South Bend Community Investment Director Caleb Bauer.

The redevelopment commission today unanimously voted to seek a refund of the city’s contribution to the project and ask for a penalty of up to $2.5 million more.

Work that some see as being too little, too late, developer David Matthews sees as progress in the face of adversity.

“The business case was tough five years ago. It’s even tougher now, with Trader Joe’s being a mile away. It’s a tough problem to solve, so what did we do? Instead of collecting rent, we are actually paying an operator to open,” Matthews told 16 News Now. “We aren’t trying to shirk our responsibility. We are absolutely committed to building everything we said we were going to build, and we’re doing it; we have a contractor working, and it takes time. Much longer than we predicted.”

The State of Indiana contributed nearly $5 million to the project as well. It’s unclear if it will attempt to recover its investment.

