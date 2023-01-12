South Bend man sentenced to over 12 years for role in meth distribution case

A South Bend man has been sentenced to over 12 years for his role in a cross-country meth...
A South Bend man has been sentenced to over 12 years for his role in a cross-country meth distribution scheme Thursday.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been sentenced to over 12 years for his role in a cross-country meth distribution scheme Thursday.

Terrence Reid, 39, was sentenced to 150 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to case documents, Reid flew to California and obtained more than 15 kilograms of meth before loading it into a car. Co-conspirators then drove the car back across the country before it was stopped in Missouri, where authorities discovered the drugs.

Reid flew back to Chicago and was later detained.

