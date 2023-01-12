South Bend man sentenced to over 4 years for federal firearm violation

Eric Blackmon was sentenced to over 4 years for a federal firearm violation.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, a South Bend man was sentenced to over four years in prison for a federal firearm violation back in September 2022.

Eric Blackmon, 25, was sentenced to 57 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to case documents, Blackmon brokered the sale of a handgun to another individual in Michigan City in September. Blackmon brought his own 9-millimeter gun with an extended magazine to the deal. Law enforcement eventually recovered his semi-automatic gun despite his attempts to conceal it.

Blackmon had prior felony convictions for strangulation and burglary, and either conviction prohibits his possession of the gun.

