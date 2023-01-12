Sen. Mike Bohacek introduces bill to provide legal representation to caregivers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, a bill moved its way forward through Indiana legislation.

The end goal: To prevent the deaths of children like 4-year-old Judah Morgan.

Indiana Senator Mike Bohacek, of Michiana Shores recently filed SB 26, which would provide family caregivers of kids with legal representation, should they require it. The bill is in response to Judah’s Law, an act that was passed during last year’s legislative session. Judah’s Law allows an unlicensed caregiver of a child to intervene as a concerned party in legal proceedings.

Morgan was found dead in his birth parents’ home from abuse and neglect.

“SB 26 is the continuation of my work to prevent tragedies like that of Judah Morgan,” said Sen. Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores. “That never should have happened, and I’m doing what I can to help protect children like Judah who need help.”

The bill has been referred to the Senate committee on judiciary review.

