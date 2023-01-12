SBPD holds first community crime stat meeting of the year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department held its first community crime stat meeting of the year on Wednesday.

The meetings give South Bend residents the chance to ask questions and share concerns about crime, as well as safety in their neighborhood.

December brought an uptick in several crimes; the department reported 24 cases of aggravated assault, up from 17 in November. Residential burglaries also slightly increased, with 25 reported comparatively to 21 in November. Shots fired decreased from 172 to 151, and vehicle larceny decreased overall from 52 to 50.

South Bend residents also have access to a transparency hub in which citizens can review crime statistics. Click here to view the transparency hub.

