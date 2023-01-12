Reports: Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized following cardiac arrest

Priscilla Presley, former wife of the late singer Elvis Presley, left, looks on as her daughter...
Priscilla Presley, former wife of the late singer Elvis Presley, left, looks on as her daughter Lisa Marie Presley speaks during a hand and footprint ceremony in their honor on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Jan. 12, 2023
CALABASAS, Calif. (Gray News) - Lisa Marie Presley has been hospitalized after experiencing a medical emergency, according to reports.

According to Rolling Stone, the L.A. County Fire Department confirmed Presley was transferred to a local hospital Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas.

Presley is the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

Presley attended the Golden Globes alongside her mother on Tuesday night, where Austin Butler, who portrayed Elvis in the biopic about the musician, was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama.

