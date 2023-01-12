Potawatomi Zoo offering unique sloth encounter

Potawatomi Zoo offering unique sloth encounter
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo is offering a unique experience for visitors.

For a limited time, you can experience a sloth encounter with Lily the sloth and her baby.

During the experience, you can feed Lily and her baby, plus learn all about sloths.

“We allow you to get up close and personal with them, feed them,” said Jami Richard, the general curator. “You get to talk to our education manager who does the encounters and ask all the questions you want. So, you get to learn all about sloths, meet them, learn all about these individuals.”

The sloth encounter with Lily and her baby is $400, and you can have up to six people in your group.

The money raised goes to a nonprofit that supports sloths in the wild.

To register for a sloth encounter or to learn more, click here.

