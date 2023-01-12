Police investigating after one shot on W. Western Avenue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured after a shooting in South Bend on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the area of W. Western Avenue and Dundee Street around 3 p.m. One victim is confirmed to be in the hospital.

The victim’s condition is unclear at this time.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

