Police investigating after one shot on W. Western Avenue

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured after a shooting in South Bend on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the area of W. Western Avenue and Dundee Street around 3 p.m. One victim is confirmed to be in the hospital.

The victim’s condition is unclear at this time.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

Follow 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrested, charged in connection with deadly South Bend shooting
Police identify pedestrian hit, killed by car in Elkhart
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Dustin Marshall, 46, of Osceola and Chris Deneen, 35, of Niles were killed in a semi crash on...
Friends remember men killed in U.S. 12 semi crash
Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.
Pizza Hut bringing back fan favorite from the ‘90s

Latest News

Lindsey says he looks forward to getting to work for the people of southwest Michigan.
Lindsey sworn in as state senator for Michigan’s 17th District
Notre Dame Stadium is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against New...
Blue-Gold Game to be played on April 22, airing exclusively on Peacock
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Students can learn more about historically black colleges and universities and will have access...
Ivy Tech hosting Black College Expo this weekend