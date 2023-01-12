Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Elkhart

(Atlanta News First)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has died after a car struck and killed him on Wednesday evening in Elkhart.

According to the Elkhart Police Department, authorities responded to the 2700 block of Johnson Street, just south of County Road 6, around 6:47 p.m. A preliminary investigation indicates that a Toyota Camry was traveling south on Johnson Street when it struck a male pedestrian. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened in the 2700 block of Johnson Street.(WNDU)

The victim has yet to be identified at this time, pending family notification.

The woman who was driving the Toyota remained at the scene and was cooperative with the police in their investigation.

The Elkhart Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team is handling the investigation.

