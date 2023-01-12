Parents raise concern as South Bend Empowerment Zone enforces uniform requirement

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In October, the South Bend Empowerment Zone announced a “Quarter 2 Reset,” introducing new policies like clear backpacks and school uniforms.

Parents were in favor of the policies and still are but have raised concerns over the cost and timing of it all.

“Between our three children, we’ve spent anywhere between six to 800 bucks,” said Philip Hutchen, an Empowerment Zone parent.

While the policies of the “Quarter 2 Reset” were introduced in the fall, they didn’t begin being fully enforced until winter break ended this week.

“They sent a slew of kids home, slew of kids home because they didn’t have their uniforms yet,” Hutchen said.

According to the SBEZ Chief, the purpose of implementing uniforms was to provide a safe, distraction-free learning environment, but since the announcement in October, parents have raised concern.

“Well, I’m just kind of frustrated with the last-minute change, I feel like that’s not fair... I understand their reasoning behind uniforms. I just feel like it’s not fair they changed it at the last minute. Like, schools already started,” said SBEZ parent, Kimberly Marshall, back in October.

And others have agreed.

“I’m all for it but my thing with this is, and this is just me speaking from a commonsense standpoint, you cannot start making kids in the middle of the school year get uniforms,” Hutchen said.

Now, with the uniform policy in full effect, some parents have expressed that the cost of getting completely new clothes for five days a week, this late in the school year, is unfair.

Which is why the schools have had to work with families, supplying $80 vouchers per student and time.

In a statement shared with 16 News Now, Dr. Davion Lewis, the Chief of the Empowerment Zone said that they “will continue to support {families} through this adjustment” and added that “Principals at each school are working with parents...” providing a “grace period for uniform compliance which extends to February 1st.”

But still, parents have said that the uniforms can take a while to get delivered, and if they don’t have the money to buy the clothes now, they likely won’t have it in a few weeks.

“Don’t make us have to spend extra money because you think that we have it, because we don’t,” Hutchen said.

Despite concerns, SBEZ has stated that all students will be required to be in their school, specific, embroidered uniforms next month.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.