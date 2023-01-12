Medical Moment: A new resource to help those struggling with alcoholism

(WNDU) - More and more young Americans are turning to alcohol to cope and deal with life.

The good news?

There’s a new treatment saving lives and it’s being developed right in our own backyard!

Austin Johnson almost died for years ago from severe liver disease. He was just 29.

“I thought it was normal coming home after work, even just getting drunk, calling friends up drunk, playing video games drunk,” Johnson recalled. “Everything had to be revolved around drinking.”

Doctors like Jessica Mellinger at the University of Michigan Health say he’s one of a growing number of younger people with livers so damaged by alcohol that they look like those from lifelong heavy drinkers.

“We’re definitely seeing younger and younger patients coming in with what we previously thought was, you know, advanced liver disease that patients only in their middle age and in their fifties, sixties would get,” Dr. Mellinger explained.

Between 2009 and 2016, the rate of deaths from liver disease caused by alcohol nearly tripled among 25 to 34-year-olds.

Doctors say it’s only gotten worse, with more people drinking during the pandemic. Possible causes include underlying trauma plus increased isolation and economic uncertainty.

Austin finally got help through a unique program called the Michigan Alcohol Improvement Network. The treatment model links patients with a team of physical and mental health practitioners, including addiction specialists and psychiatrists like Dr. Scott Winder.

“When a professional shows compassion, opens the door for a long term relationship holds back any judgement or prejudice, these people sometimes just weep,” Dr. Winder said. “It is perhaps one of the most profound experiences you could have.”

The ultimate goal is to treat the mind and the body at the same time to prevent relapse and better understand a patient’s drive to drink.

Early results appear promising, and the program’s been a game changer for people like Austin.

“I’d be dead,” Johnson said in response to being asked where he would be without the program.

A novel approach to care, helping provide the building blocks for a healthier future.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.