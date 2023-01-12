Man charged in Delphi murders case to appear in court Friday

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - The man accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in Feb. 2017 is due back in court on Friday.

According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, Special Judge Frances Gull is set to hear up to 29 different requests in the case against Richard Allen, including a change of venue and the current gag order.

Allen will be in the courtroom in person for the daylong hearing.

Gull has already made multiple moves in the case, including unsealing the probable cause affidavit and a request from Allen’s attorneys for private hearings on money for experts in his defense.

The session will start on Friday at 10 a.m.

Richard Allen
Richard Allen(Indiana State Police)

