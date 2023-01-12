Lindsey sworn in as state senator for Michigan’s 17th District

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Sen. Jonathan Lindsey (R-Allen) was sworn in to his first term as a state senator for Michigan’s 17th District during a ceremony at the Michigan State Capitol building in Lansing on Wednesday.

Lindsey was joined on the Senate floor by his wife, Allison, children William and Violet, and his parents, John and Julia.

Lindsey says he looks forward to getting to work for the people of southwest Michigan.

Michigan’s 17th Senate District includes Cass, St. Joseph, and Branch counties, as well as parts of Berrien, Calhoun, Jackson, and Hillsdale counties.

