Lindsey sworn in as state senator for Michigan’s 17th District

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Sen. Jonathan Lindsey (R-Allen) was sworn in to his first term as a state senator for Michigan’s 17th District during a ceremony at the Michigan State Capitol building in Lansing on Wednesday.

Lindsey was joined on the Senate floor by his wife, Allison, children William and Violet, and his parents, John and Julia.

Lindsey says he looks forward to getting to work for the people of southwest Michigan.

Michigan’s 17th Senate District includes Cass, St. Joseph, and Branch counties, as well as parts of Berrien, Calhoun, Jackson, and Hillsdale counties.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrested, charged in connection with deadly South Bend shooting
Police identify pedestrian hit, killed by car in Elkhart
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Dustin Marshall, 46, of Osceola and Chris Deneen, 35, of Niles were killed in a semi crash on...
Friends remember men killed in U.S. 12 semi crash
Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.
Pizza Hut bringing back fan favorite from the ‘90s

Latest News

Indiana State Police need your help identifying the semi driver involved in hit-and-run...
Indiana State Police seeks to identify semi driver involved in hit-and-run
Ivy Tech South Bend hosting Black College Expo this weekend
Ivy Tech South Bend hosting Black College Expo this weekend
City development commission to take Dave Matthews to court.
South Bend to take high-rise, grocery store developer to court
City development commission takes Dave Matthews to court
A 35-year-old woman was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that ended in South Bend...
Woman arrested after pursuit ends in South Bend City Cemetery