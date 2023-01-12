LaVille High School bowling team advances to regionals

LAVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?

It has been nearly a decade since LaVille High School fielded a bowling team and now the Lancers are headed to regionals.

Former Indiana State Trooper Kevin Kubsch took on the challenge as head coach after prompting from the school’s superintendent.

“He said, ‘well, I want a team and you’re coaching.’ And that’s how it all got started...He said, ‘Listen, we’ll find the money to get you started and we’ll get going.’ And I said, ‘Alright, I’ll take the chance,’” said Kubsch.

Students are learning to step outside of their comfort zones, are building friendships, and are setting new goals.

“This is definitely something to get into. It’s a lot of fun and you make a lot of great friends for the rest of your life through bowling. Something that I enjoy doing,’ said Student Jaedyn Shaw.

“With the help of some of the coaches that I’m with, Mr. Matt Urbanski and Mr. Dave Pluta...We’ve taken a lot of kids who never picked up a bowling ball before in their life and we try to teach them the game. They’ve really taken to us very well and they’ve really done amazing things. They are a fun group! We have built a culture...,” said Kubsch.

Kubsch said he is trying to make “bowlers for the future.”

“You know, many sports you’ve got to quit at 30, 40, 50 years old. Not bowling! There are people still bowling in their 80′s,” said Kubsch.

He recruits students by word of mouth.

This year, 23 students are on the team, including some junior high students.

Seven of these students will participate Michigan City Regionals on Jan. 21.

“I’m excited that I’m going, but it’s definitely nerve-racking considering there’s going to be a lot of great bowlers who have been bowling since they were like four years old, and I just started three years ago,” said Shaw.

Good luck at regionals! We will be cheering you on.

