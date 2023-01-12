Ivy Tech South Bend hosting Black College Expo this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ivy Tech South Bend is hosting a Black College Expo this weekend.

The event kicks off on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and continues on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The free event is open to the public. It’s geared toward middle, high school, and post-secondary students.

Students can learn more about historically black colleges and universities and will have access to representatives from over two dozen HBCUs.

Space is limited, so be sure to register ahead of time by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.