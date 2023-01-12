Ivy Tech South Bend hosting Black College Expo this weekend

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ivy Tech South Bend is hosting a Black College Expo this weekend.

The event kicks off on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and continues on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The free event is open to the public. It’s geared toward middle, high school, and post-secondary students.

Students can learn more about historically black colleges and universities and will have access to representatives from over two dozen HBCUs.

Space is limited, so be sure to register ahead of time by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrested, charged in connection with deadly South Bend shooting
Police identify pedestrian hit, killed by car in Elkhart
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Dustin Marshall, 46, of Osceola and Chris Deneen, 35, of Niles were killed in a semi crash on...
Friends remember men killed in U.S. 12 semi crash
Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.
Pizza Hut bringing back fan favorite from the ‘90s

Latest News

Walker Hayes to perform at Notre Dame in April
City of South Bend to host MLK Day celebration, groundbreaking on Sunday
Joselyn is looking for a forever family through the Indiana Adoption Program.
Wednesday’s Child: Joselyn’s turn
South Bend Symphony Orchestra holding ‘Celebration for a Dream’ concert series
South Bend Symphony Orchestra holding ‘Celebration for a Dream’ concert series