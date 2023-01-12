Indiana Supreme Court not taking up South Bend Police tapes case

Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Supreme Court will not be taking up the South Bend Police tapes case.

This comes after the South Bend Common Council asked the Supreme Court to rule on whether a group of officers had legal standing to challenge the release of the recordings.

The case centers around nine conversations on five cassette tapes recorded between Feb. 4, 2011, and July 15, 2011. The tapes allegedly contain racist comments and discussions of illegal activity.

in 2012, the Buttigieg administration acted by demoting Police Chief Darryl Boykins and firing the department’s communications director.

The case may now be heading to trial in St. Joseph County, as the Indiana Court of Appeals ruling stands.

