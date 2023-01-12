Indiana State Police seeks to identify semi driver involved in hit-and-run

Indiana State Police need your help identifying the semi driver involved in hit-and-run...
Indiana State Police need your help identifying the semi driver involved in hit-and-run incident back in 2022.(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST
FT. WAYNE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana State Police needs your help identifying a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash in Ft. Wayne!

A Purdue University camera captured footage of the crash, which occurred on Nov. 16, 2022, on US-30 under US-33 in Allen County around 5 p.m. A semi-tractor, believed to be a white 2014 or newer Kenworth T880, pulling a flatbed trailer hauling a John Deere excavator, caused extensive damage to the bridge supports.

The top of the excavator’s boom arm is believed to have sustained damage and would be in need of repair.

The semi was last seen traveling west on US-30 into Columbia City.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact the Indiana State Police at 260-432-8661.

