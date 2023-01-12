Gov. Whitmer to travel to Europe to promote economic investment, development

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced she will participate in a five-day mission to Norway and Switzerland, with a focus on bringing jobs and business investments back to Michigan.

While in Norway, Gov. Whitmer will meet with both government and business leaders in Oslo, with a focus on the mobility and hydrogen industries.

“The world is increasingly interconnected and it’s important for leaders in other countries to hear that Michigan is a key player on the global stage, especially as we work to lead the future of mobility, bring supply chains home, and become energy independent with more clean, domestic supply,” Gov. Whitmer said in a press release. “We are taking this opportunity to tell Michigan’s story around the world with leaders and decision-makers in other countries. We’re building something in Michigan that everyone should want to be a part of, and I will go anywhere and compete with everyone to bring jobs and investment back home. Let’s show the world what we have to offer, build on our leadership in cars, chips, and clean energy, and prove that the best manufacturing in the world happens right here in Michigan.”

After Norway, Gov. Whitmer will attend the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting and speak on a panel labeled “The Return of Manufacturing.”

This trip will mark the first Norwegian trip for a Michigan governor in history and the first since a 2016 visit to Switzerland.

