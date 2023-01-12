Goshen teacher to receive Indiana’s ‘Outstanding Middle School Music Educator Award’

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A local band teacher is about to receive a big award!

This Saturday, Max Mault will receive the Indiana Outstanding Middle School Music Educator Award. The award is designed to recognize teachers who have shown outstanding achievement in the field of music education.

Mault has been the band director at Goshen Intermediate and Jr. High Schools for the past 46 years.

During that time, he has positively influenced thousands of students who have won countless music awards.

