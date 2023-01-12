First Alert Forecast: Watch for pockets of fog Thursday morning

Once the fog clears late Thursday morning drizzle to an isolated shower or two will be possible. Most areas will stay dry. Cooler with flurries Friday.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Morning fog will give way to off-and-on drizzle during the afternoon and evening hours. A shower or two is likely during the afternoon, especially south of U.S. 6. High 40F. Wind NNW at 15 to 30 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered snow flurries. Lake effect snow showers west of U.S. 31 for northwest Indiana. Low near 30F. Wind N at 15 to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lake effect snow showers west of U.S. 31 for northwest Indiana. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid-30s. Low 27F. Wind NNW at 15 to 30 mph.

WEEKEND FORECAST: Decreasing clouds Saturday morning will give way to sunshine for most of the weekend. Temperatures will climb to the upper 30s on Saturday and into the 40s Sunday afternoon. Clouds will build back in late Sunday ahead of our next system.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next rain chance will come Monday afternoon into Tuesday as another high moisture system moves through the Midwest and Great Lakes states. Several more rain chances appear likely next week along with continued mild temperatures. Cooler weather is expected by the end of the month.

