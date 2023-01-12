Elkhart County looking at curbside solutions to recycling issues

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -New details as Elkhart County rethinks recycling.

They’re looking for new solutions after seeing garbage piling up at their recycling drop-off sites. The county commissioners voted to close these locations in November.

The condition of those drop-off sites begged the question, ‘what’s the point of recycling if all of it is going back to the landfill?’

That was the case with the old drop-off strategy, but by partnering with companies like Borden Waste-Away, they can make sorting more manageable, and actually give those recyclables a second life.

This is where most of the material dumped at the Elkhart County Recycling drop-off sites ends up, so why not save folks a trip by picking it up right at their homes?

“We collect all of those recyclables from the drop station and bring it straight to our plant. Curbside recycling eliminates the resident’s need to drive somewhere to dispose of their recycling. They take it straight from their kitchen, straight into the cart. We take it from the curb to this facility,” said Borden Waste-Away Sales Director Kyle Woolsey.

Woolsey says they can reuse 90% of the recyclables from curbside pickup because in most cases they’re already sorted.

He says 70% of the material they were bringing back from the drop-off sites went back to the landfill.

That is one of the biggest concerns from county commissioners.

“The whole point of recycling is to not overburden the landfill with matter that can be reused elsewhere,” said Elkhart County Commissioner Suzanne Weirick.

She says the dropoff sites were not meeting those expectations.

“There have been mattresses, there are tires, I’ve seen baby toys, and I’ve seen a jacuzzi left at these sites,” she said.

Situations like that make the job at Borden that much more difficult.

“The nonrecyclable items, unfortunately, they’re a burden on our staff here. As you can see we have many manual labor staff picking out waste, because no matter what you’re going to have some waste, but the drop sites were significantly higher,” Woolsey said.

And from that big pile we showed you earlier, this is all that’s left to send to the landfill once everything is sorted, meaning your recyclables will go further.

Woolsey also says that curbside recycling will encourage more people to buy in since they don’t have to drive the materials themselves.

Speaking of buying in, curbside will likely come with a cost, but the county is looking into using the money that funded the dropoff sites to potentially subsidize those costs.

Nothing is official yet, but once it is, we’ll have that info right here on 16 News Now.

