City of South Bend to host MLK Day celebration, groundbreaking on Sunday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is having a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration, and you’re invited!

It’s happening on Sunday, Jan. 15, from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center.

City leaders will also be breaking ground on the new Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Center. The project has been in the works for the past year.

The Dream Center will provide critical resources for residents. Construction begins at the end of the month.

(southbendin.gov)

Press Release from South Bend Venues Parks & Arts:

The public is invited to take part in a celebration ceremony on Sunday, January 15 beginning at 1:00 at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (1522 Linden Ave, South Bend).

A vital part of the west side of South Bend, the MLK Community Center will be celebrating the end of an era and beginning of an entire new one when the “Dream Center” project begins construction at the end of January. Re-envisioned after 12 months of robust planning and community engagement sessions, the center will have a brand-new facility and park grounds to better serve the modern needs of the community.

To kick off this initiative, the ceremony invites the community members to a celebration as part of MLK Day beginning at 1pm with a keynote speaker, complimentary light hors d’oeuvres and beverages. Pastor Barry C Spencer will be providing a keynote address, alongside Mayor Mueller, council members and center staff will all be attendance to celebrate the groundbreaking.

“The Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center is an important part of the West Side’s transformation and will provide critical resources to residents while bringing our community together,” said Mayor James Mueller. “After a year of building the dream through planning and community engagement sessions, I am thrilled that we are now ready to build this new Dream Center and park.”

Identified as an intergenerational resource in South Bend, the King Center project was developed by the community from a collection of public workshop sessions and is guided by the following principles: relevant & impactful, inclusive, excellent, and sustainable. To learn more about the project and its guiding principles, visit southbendin.gov/buildthedream.

With the center under construction, programming has been moved to the Charles Black Community Center, located at 3419 W Washington Street, South Bend. For more information on fitness class offerings and after school programming, please visit sbvpa.org/things-to-do.

