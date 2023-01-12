Blue-Gold Game to be played on April 22, airing exclusively on Peacock

Notre Dame Stadium is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against New...
Notre Dame Stadium is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame will host the 2023 edition of the Blue-Gold Game on April 22 at Notre Dame Stadium.

The Blue-Gold Game will stream exclusively on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. and will be available on-demand following the live stream on Fighting Irish TV.

Tickets will go on sale on Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets once they are available, click here or call 833-NDIRISH.

Game time, additional ticket information, and other Blue-Gold weekend details will be released at a later date.

For more information, click here.

