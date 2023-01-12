Blood donations needed to avoid winter shortage

The combination of winter weather and the cold and flu season is wreaking havoc on blood supplies across the country. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Every time the temperature dips, so does the number of people who donate blood, but the need remains the same.

”We have already experienced widespread cancellations of blood drives because of the recent winter weather,” said medical director at the American Red Cross Dr. Baia Lasky.

The combination of winter weather and cold and flu season causes havoc for blood supplies in the U.S.

Lasky says without blood drives, the American Red Cross has lost the chance to get more than 10,000 units of blood and still, one out of seven hospitalized patients will need a transfusion.

”It really crosses the spectrum of every type of patient population who are absolutely dependent on blood and platelet transfusions for survival,” she said.

To avoid a blood shortage, the American Red Cross is urging those who are eligible to roll up their sleeves.

”We are always in need of O negative, which is the universal blood type, and O positive, which is nearly universal. We will absolutely welcome anybody who can come in to donate,” Lasky said.

Even if you have recently gotten vaccinated, Lasky says there is no waiting period. You can donate anytime as long as you are healthy and feeling well.

”About 40% of the population is eligible to donate and only 3% do, so we’re really asking people to come out, make an appointment to donate so we can keep the supply strong,” she said.

Anyone interested in donating can make an appointment online at redcrossblood.org, on the Red Cross app or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrested, charged in connection with deadly South Bend shooting
Police identify pedestrian hit, killed by car in Elkhart
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Dustin Marshall, 46, of Osceola and Chris Deneen, 35, of Niles were killed in a semi crash on...
Friends remember men killed in U.S. 12 semi crash
Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.
Pizza Hut bringing back fan favorite from the ‘90s

Latest News

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland is making a statement Thursday.
AG Merrick Garland to make statement
In court on Thursday, Byfield pleaded guilty but mentally ill to one count of murder under a...
Goshen man pleads guilty but mentally ill in deadly stabbing
Cary Slack, 61, of Elkhart was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identify pedestrian hit, killed by car in Elkhart
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy spoke on Capitol Hill on Thursday on the latest discovery of...
McCarthy responds to Biden classified documents discovery
The victim told officers that he was struck by gunfire while he was inside a home in the 700...
19-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting