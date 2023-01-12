Autopsy confirms Garvin Roberson’s cause of death was drowning

(WNDU) - An autopsy has confirmed the cause of death for the brother of Elkhart’s mayor was drowning.

That’s according to Michigan State Police. Garvin Roberson, 70, was reported missing on Nov. 28. He was found dead inside his vehicle, which was submerged in water near Sturgis, on Dec. 2.

Michigan State Police say no other injuries were found.

Garvin was the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson.

