Autopsy confirms Garvin Roberson’s cause of death was drowning

(16 News Now)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - An autopsy has confirmed the cause of death for the brother of Elkhart’s mayor was drowning.

That’s according to Michigan State Police. Garvin Roberson, 70, was reported missing on Nov. 28. He was found dead inside his vehicle, which was submerged in water near Sturgis, on Dec. 2.

Michigan State Police say no other injuries were found.

Garvin was the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrested, charged in connection with deadly South Bend shooting
Police identify pedestrian hit, killed by car in Elkhart
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Dustin Marshall, 46, of Osceola and Chris Deneen, 35, of Niles were killed in a semi crash on...
Friends remember men killed in U.S. 12 semi crash
Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.
Pizza Hut bringing back fan favorite from the ‘90s

Latest News

In court on Thursday, Byfield pleaded guilty but mentally ill to one count of murder under a...
Goshen man pleads guilty but mentally ill in deadly stabbing
Cary Slack, 61, of Elkhart was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identify pedestrian hit, killed by car in Elkhart
The victim told officers that he was struck by gunfire while he was inside a home in the 700...
19-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting
Walker Hayes to perform at Notre Dame in April