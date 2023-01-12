19-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old man was hurt in shooting on Wednesday night.

Officers were called just before 9:15 p.m. to the area of 8th Street and Indiana Avenue bon reports of gunfire sounds. While officers were searching the area, they learned that a patient had walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim, a 19-year-old man, was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The victim told officers that he was struck by gunfire while he was inside a home in the 700 block of W. Garfield Avenue. He told officers the gunfire came from outside the home.

Officers found bullet hole damage to the residence, as well as damage to a Chevrolet Equinox. No other injuries were reported.

Officers collected evidence in the area and continue to actively investigate. Currently, no arrests have been made.

If you have information regarding this shooting, please call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrested, charged in connection with deadly South Bend shooting
Dustin Marshall, 46, of Osceola and Chris Deneen, 35, of Niles were killed in a semi crash on...
Friends remember men killed in U.S. 12 semi crash
Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.
Pizza Hut bringing back fan favorite from the ‘90s
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Elkhart
Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, discovered their Cash...
Couple heading back to retirement after lottery win

Latest News

Walker Hayes to perform at Notre Dame in April
During the experience, you can feed Lily and her baby, plus learn all about sloths.
Potawatomi Zoo offering unique sloth encounter
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Watch for pockets of fog Thursday morning
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather