19-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old man was hurt in shooting on Wednesday night.

Officers were called just before 9:15 p.m. to the area of 8th Street and Indiana Avenue bon reports of gunfire sounds. While officers were searching the area, they learned that a patient had walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim, a 19-year-old man, was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The victim told officers that he was struck by gunfire while he was inside a home in the 700 block of W. Garfield Avenue. He told officers the gunfire came from outside the home.

Officers found bullet hole damage to the residence, as well as damage to a Chevrolet Equinox. No other injuries were reported.

Officers collected evidence in the area and continue to actively investigate. Currently, no arrests have been made.

If you have information regarding this shooting, please call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.