Wednesday’s Child: Joselyn’s turn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a well-known phrase that says, “It’s not about the cards you’ve been dealt but how you play the game.” That’s a motto that 15-year-old Joselyn could live by. She hasn’t always had a good hand, but she’s working hard to win.

This teen knows how to shuffle a deck of cards in a difficult technique called the “Bridge” shuffle.

“It only took me two days to learn the bridge,” said Joselyn.

This quick learner has had to adjust to a lot of things that she’s been dealt, like being bounced around in foster care.

“It’s heartbroken. It hurts when you move to another family and another family,” said Joselyn.

It’s one of the reasons why she wants to help children when she grows up.

“Because I feel like kids don’t always get what they need, especially when they’re babies,” said Joselyn.

Joselyn likes to stay active.

“Hang out with my friends, basically. I like to laugh a lot,” said Joselyn.

And try new fashions.

“I like to do hair. I like to do nails,” said Joselyn.

And she looks forward to finding new parents.

“Someone who loves me for what I am,” said Joselyn. “So someone can have someone to look up to them and grow up with them.”

She says the perfect day will be spent relaxing with her new family.

“Just laughing and hanging out with family.”

And maybe playing some card games. It would help if you already know Skipbo. If not, she’ll show you how.

Joselyn is happy when she’s winning but wants to see others succeed as well. She’s not only a good teacher, but she’s also a great kid.

“I’m good at this,” said Joselyn. “Now, it’s your turn.”

It is your turn. If you’re interested in helping foster kids, please consider becoming a foster parent. If you’re able to provide a more permanent home, please consider adoption from foster care.

Click this link for more information at Indiana Adoption Program: Joselyn - Indiana Adoption Program

