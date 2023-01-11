Two men arrested after separate stolen car chases within 24 hours in Elkhart

(WSMV)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two men have been arrested after two separate stolen car chases in Elkhart within 24 hours of each other.

According to the Elkhart Police Department, on Monday, an officer attempted to pull over a suspicious Buick Regal reportedly stolen a day before in the 900 block of Johnson Street around 4:50 p.m.

When the officer turned his service lights on to initiate a traffic stop, the Buick turned down Beardsley Avenue and took off west. The driver disregarded traffic and allegedly struck a parked blue Chevrolet Silverado in the 1100 block of Beardsley Avenue. The pursuit ended on SR 23, just off Capital Avenue in Granger, when officers deployed stop sticks on the Buick’s tires, causing the car to slide into several vehicles and come to a stop.

No one was reportedly injured in the crash.

The driver, who had a woman and an 8-year-old girl in the car with him during the altercation, then proceeded to exit the vehicle. A K9 was then used to detain the driver after he allegedly did not comply with the police.

The driver, identified as Mitchell Sigman, 38, of Elkhart, was arrested for the preliminary suspicion of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon; auto theft with a prior; resisting law enforcement with a vehicle; child neglect; intimidation; and leaving the scene of a crash.

The woman was released, and the child was taken for medical evaluation.

On Tuesday, an officer observed a Suzuki XL7, a vehicle that had previously been reported stolen by the South Bend Police Department, in the area of Benham Avenue and Thorndale Avenue around 10:23 a.m.

Officers initiated a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Benham Avenue, and the pursuit came to an end shortly after the Suzuki crashed into a parked Toyota Scion in the 1300 block of Leonard Avenue.

No one was reportedly injured in the crash.

Three juveniles fled the car and were subsequently detained in the 1300 block of West Wolf Avenue.

The driver, identified as Collyn Perry, 19, of South Bend, was located in the 1800 block of 13th St. He was arrested for the preliminary suspicion of auto theft, resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, and leaving the scene of a crash.

