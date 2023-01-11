South Bend Mayor James Mueller files for reelection

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s mayor restated his reelection plans and reduced them to writing on Wednesday morning.

James Mueller did what he said he would do in November and officially filed as a Democratic candidate for mayor. He is the only candidate to do so thus far.

While Mueller says the city has turned the corner, he adds that there’s plenty more work to do.

“This is a city team that is leading South Bend and making it a safe community for everyone by adopting best practices and 21st century policing, and being strong advocates for public health,” he said. “This is the city team that’s leading in terms of making sure that every neighborhood has a brighter future.”

Mueller also endorsed Bianca Tirada, who is running for city clerk against Democrat incumbent Dawn Jones. Tirada has five years of experience working in the clerk’s office, and she recently returned as a consultant there at the request of the city council.

