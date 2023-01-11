South Bend Mayor James Mueller files for reelection

Mueller endorses Bianca Tirada for city clerk
By Mark Peterson
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s mayor restated his reelection plans and reduced them to writing on Wednesday morning.

James Mueller did what he said he would do in November and officially filed as a Democratic candidate for mayor. He is the only candidate to do so thus far.

While Mueller says the city has turned the corner, he adds that there’s plenty more work to do.

“This is a city team that is leading South Bend and making it a safe community for everyone by adopting best practices and 21st century policing, and being strong advocates for public health,” he said. “This is the city team that’s leading in terms of making sure that every neighborhood has a brighter future.”

Mueller also endorsed Bianca Tirada, who is running for city clerk against Democrat incumbent Dawn Jones. Tirada has five years of experience working in the clerk’s office, and she recently returned as a consultant there at the request of the city council.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police have confirmed that the crash is now fatal.
Two dead after fatal semi crash on US-12 identified
Dustin Marshall, 46, of Osceola and Chris Deneen, 35, of Niles were killed in a semi crash on...
Friends remember men killed in U.S. 12 semi crash
Elkhart County RV-maker brings healthcare clinic to employees at work.
Elkhart County RV-maker builds healthcare clinic for employees at work
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Fatal shooting of robber by customer at Mexican restaurant will go to grand jury, police say

Latest News

SBEZ uniforms enforced
Parents raise concern as South Bend Empowerment Zone enforces uniform requirement
City of South Bend to host MLK Day celebration, groundbreaking on Sunday
Nevaeh Foster (Marian), Rashunda Jones (Washington), and Amiyah Reynolds (Washington) were...
3 Michiana girls basketball standouts nominated for 2023 McDonald’s All American Girls Game
JJ Starling comes off bench in win
Starling comes off bench in win